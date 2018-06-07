Thu June 07, 2018
National

June 7, 2018

Abducted woman journalist reaches home

LAHORE: Journalist Gul Bukhari who was abducted by some unknown persons and shifted to an undisclosed location, was later released after two hours. In another incident, journalist Asad Kharal was tortured and injured on Wednesday. He was rushed to the Services Hospital. The Chief Justice of Pakistan has also taken notice of this incident and sought report within 24 hours. Police said they had not received any application for registration of case and legal action will be taken on receiving application from the victims.

