PPP to form govt in Punjab: Khursheed

SUKKUR: The former Leader of Opposition Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah claimed that Sukkur is the stronghold of the PPP and his party will decisively win the polls.

Talking to media on Wednesday, Khursheed hoped that in the general election PPP will take majority seats in Punjab and will form government there like in other provinces. He denied any confict or differences in the award of party tickets to the candidates and advised all to respect the party decision. About the NAB investigations, he said no one is afraid of them but the process should be fair and transparent.

He questioned the timing of reviving the 'dead issue' of the Kalabagh Dam before elections and dubbed it a conspiracy against the federation. Underlining the need for urgent attention towards population growth and the water shortage, he said it is high time that these critical issues are seriously addressed.

Khursheed said he is very happy that the parliament completed its constitutional tenure despite all the conspiracies. He said Yousaf Raza Gillani was replaced by Raja Pervez Ashraf and in the same way Shahid Khaqan Abbasi replaced Nawaz Sharif in a smooth transition without any disruption. The continuity of the democratic system is essential and not the people who come and go, he said.

Earlier, he was very warmly received on arrival at the Sukkur airport and was conducted to his residence by a large number of jubilant party workers.