Naval Command and Staff Conference concludes

ISLAMABAD: The Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy that concluded here on Wednesday reviewed the operational readiness and developmental plans of the naval force besides prevailing maritime environment.

The conference, chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, also deliberated on prevailing security situation, training and welfare of the troops, a press release said.

Detailed briefings on various ongoing and Pakistan Navy’s future projects and plans were also given to the Naval Chief, who expressed satisfaction over operational readiness of Pakistan Navy in the prevalent maritime challenges, including security aspects, lauding the morale and motivation of troops at all levels.

The Command and Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which all Chiefs of Staff, Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders undertake strategic review of Pakistan Navy’s policies and plans.