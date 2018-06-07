Rift surfaces in PTI Nowshera as ex-CM decides to contest on three seats

PESHAWAR: Differences have surfaced among the local activists and units of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Nowshera district after former chief minister Pervez Khattak's announcement to contest election from three constituencies.

Many local PTI leaders, mostly tehsil and district nazims, have already got nomination papers to contest election in an independent capacity if they do not get PTI tickets for the upcoming polls in Nowshera. Khattak, who is also member of the central parliamentary party board of the PTI, has opened an election office in one of his plazas in Nowshera Cantonment and announced to contest polls on two provincial assembly and one National Assembly seats.

His brother Liaqat Khattak is already the district nazim of Nowshers. His nephew and son-in-law Dr Imran Khattak is one of the main candidates for NA-26 Nowshera. "This is a step towards promoting family politics. We will not allow this under the banner of PTI," said Mumrez Alam Khan, a PTI activist and elder brother of former tehsil nazim of Nowshera.

He said that about a dozen of diehard and devoted PTI activists had applied for the party ticket for PK-61 Nowshera and the party should select one of them as its candidate.

"Pervez Khattak should contest from his own constituency, PK-64 Nowshera, as the people of PK-61 have already announced to support a local candidate instead of an outsider," said Bakht Biland, a resident of Kheshgi Payan Union Council. He said that the unprecedented development work in Nowshera had increased the popularity of the PTI in recent years, but unwise decisions regarding distribution of tickets could damage the party votes in the next general election.

Former Tehsil Nazim Nowshera Mohammad Ibrar Khan, who had contested local government election on PTI ticket and PTI tehsil members Sajid Mashwani, Mohammad Ismail Khan and others have reportedly obtained nomination papers to contest election from PK-61, PK-63 and other provincial assembly constituencies.

Two sons of Khattak had obtained nomination papers as covering candidates for NA-25 and PK-61 in Nowshera. Their father would be the main PTI candidate in these two constituencies. Meanwhile, at least five PTI activists have obtained nomination papers to contest election against Dr Imran Khattak in an independent capacity if he was again awarded ticket for the NA-26 (old NA-5) constituency.

The PTI workers have asked Imran Khan to restrict Pervez Khattak and his family to their native constituency and provide opportunities to other activists for contesting polls from their respective constituencies. "Nowshera is one of the strongholds of the PTI and if a single family was imposed over the entire district then it can damage its vote-bank," said Nadim Hassan, a resident of Risalpur.