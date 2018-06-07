ECP to select Punjab, Balochistan caretaker CMs

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday called its meeting Thursday for selecting caretaker chief minister Punjab after the parliamentary committee that met Wednesday failed to reach a consensus over a name from four ‘candidates’.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (R) Sardar Muhammad Raza has summoned the session at 9:30 AM Thursday. The Election Commission issued a statement that for caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, the Speaker Assembly had forwarded four names.

The Election Commission said that the government has suggested Justice (R) Sahir Ali and Admiral (R) M Zakaullah’s name, whereas the opposition has sent names of Dr Hasan Askari and Ayaz Amir for the slot of interim chief minister.

Similarly, the matter pertaining to naming of caretaker chief minister Balochistan has also been referred to the Election Commission. A senior official said that besides the naming of caretaker chief minister Punjab, hearing is fixed for Quetta’s constituencies with regards to their delimitation.

The decision of interim chief ministers for Punjab and Balochistan was referred to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after the provincial governments and the opposition were unable to agree on mutual candidates.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has approved the affidavit, prepared by the Election Commission of Pakistan on its direction, which a candidate of the National Assembly or provincial assembly or their reserved seat will have to submit before the general election.

The Election Commission said that as per the judgement of the apex court, all candidates are bound to submit the affidavit with their concerned returning officers, who have already been issued directions in this connection. In case of failure to submit the declaration, a candidate’s nomination papers will be deemed rejected, the Election Commission noted.

The affidavit seeks information from aspiring candidates regarding their own or family loans, business, firm or company. The candidates shall also have to declare that they have no objection if information concerning themselves in relation to acquiring citizenship of foreign state or application of such citizenship is provided by any foreign state to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the Election Commission of Pakistan.

A candidate will also declare that he has not ceased to be a citizen of Pakistan nor has he acquired or applied for the citizenship of a foreign country. He or she will share on the affidavit details of net assets on June 30 current financial year and net assets on June 30 previous financial year and details of loans or those written off.

The affidavit will also contain information that a candidate carries no case of criminal offence or pending against him/her, six months prior to filing of nomination papers. The affidavit will be verified by the oath commissioner.