Caretaker PM asks cabinet to make reform package

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul-Mulk has directed the Finance Division to formulate a comprehensive strategy containing immediate measures as well as a blueprint of long term structural reform package for the consideration of the incoming elected government.

The instructions were issued by him during the maiden meeting of the federal cabinet held here at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Wednesday which was chaired by him.

Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar briefed the cabinet about the economic situation, and the federal cabinet expressed satisfaction about the GDP growth of the country which has attained six per cent level. The federal cabinet stressed the significance of security and law and order situation. The cabinet termed it essential for holding polls in fair and free manner.

Interior Secretary Arshad Mirza gave a detailed briefing to the cabinet about the functions of the ministry and its various attached departments. He also briefed the meeting on various legislative and administrative policy initiatives.