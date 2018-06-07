Submission of affidavit must for candidates: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday declared the submission of an affidavit mandatory along with electoral nomination papers in order to enable the voters to know credentials of the contesting candidates.

A five-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, heard a petition filed by the National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq challenging a Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict rejecting the nomination papers drafted by a parliamentary committee for violating articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

The court directed that the contesting candidates should submit their affidavits along with the nomination form giving all the required information under the law so that their voters know their credentials.

The court directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to prepare contents of the affidavit so that the candidates for general elections can fill their information in three days. “For transparency, we need affidavit so that the voters should know about the credentials of candidates to whom they vote,” the chief justice remarked.

“We are custodians of the Constitution, hence we have to protect and save the nation and ensure their right to know about the credentials of the contesting candidates,” the chief justice said.

He warned that if they found that the candidates told lie in their affidavits, strict action will be taken against them, adding that even contempt of court proceeding may be initiate against them.

The chief justice said that they are seeking affidavits from the candidates while exercising their jurisdiction under Article 184(3) of the Constitution. He clarified that no new nomination papers will be prepared, but the affidavit will ensure inculcating the additional required information in the nomination papers which was available in the previous one.

The LHC on June 1 had annulled the parliament-prepared nomination papers, ruling that it was the domain of the Election Commission to make changes in nomination papers in line with the Constitution and Elections Act. It had directed the Election Commission to include all the mandatory information and declaration in Form A and Form B (nomination papers) for the upcoming general elections, which was previously available in the 2013 general elections, but the recently expired parliament deleted them.

A petition was filed in the LHC, challenging the vires of Form A and Form B appended with the Elections Act, 2017being the nomination form for participation in the election to an assembly and the statement of assets and liabilities under the Act on the ground that the impugned forms were drafted by parliament that is not competent to enact the same, as the competent authority is the ECP.

The petitioner argued that the nomination forms must include information and details of income tax paid, citizenship of any other country, criminal record and assets and liabilities of all dependents of the candidate. The petitioner further said the impugned forms failed to provide for mandatory declarations as provided in Article 63 of the Constitution with specific reference to Article 63(i)(n) and 63(i)(o) wherein the declaration included the disclosure of the liabilities of the candidate, his spouse and his dependents.

On Wednesday, during the hearing, Shahid Hamid, counsel for Ayaz Sadiq, appeared before the court. The chief justice asked the counsel that his petition was not maintainable as he did not file an intra-court appeal against the judgment of LHC, but directly approached the Supreme Court.

The chief justice further observed that Ayaz Sadiq has no locus standi for filing the petition. “Then I can proceed under Article 184(3) of the Constitution,” Shahid Hamid replied.

The chief justice asked why Ayaz Sadiq is shy to disclose all the required information in the nomination papers. He said that there is nothing wrong in listing the bank account details of candidates and their children. Justice Saqib Nisar directed that politicians should give relevant information in affidavit to the ECP.

Shahid Hamid said his client has no objection to disclose the required information, but stressed for sanctity of the law passed by the parliament, saying that under the said law, elections were held for the Upper House of the Parliament (Senate).

The chief justice said the speaker has undermined the powers of the Election Commission enshrined under Article 218 of the Constitution. "Why are you prejudiced in providing information to public?" the chief justice asked Shahid Hamid, adding that why his client is hesitant about representatives of the public disclosing their information.

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed remarked that the federal government had delayed the matter in the high court for seven months. He said the apex court had announced the verdict on the case in 2011. Meanwhile, the chief justice said that it’s an interim order. He said that after the affidavit is submitted, it will be placed in the final order of the court. Later, the bench adjourned the matter.