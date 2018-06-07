Ex-Bosnian commander Oric faces re-trial

SARAJEVO: Bosnian Muslim wartime commander Naser Oric who defended Srebrenica, site of an infamous massacre by Serb forces, faces retrial for war crimes after an earlier acquittal was quashed, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

"We received the tribunal’s ruling informing us that his (acquittal) was quashed due to serious violation of criminal proceedings," Lejla Covic told AFP. "The Sarajevo-based Court of Bosnia-Hercegovina ordered that Oric, 51, be re-tried," Covic added.

Contacted by AFP the tribunal confirmed the ruling. Oric was acquitted in October 2017 of charges of committing war crimes against Serbs while he was defending Srebrenica.

The ruling sparked outrage from Serbian leaders and victims’ groups but was hailed by Bosnian Muslims in a country deeply divided along ethnic lines since its 1992-1995 war. Oric was one of only a few Bosnian Muslim commanders to face trial for atrocities committed against Serbs.