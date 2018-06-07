Spain’s Lorenzo joins Honda MotoGP team

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOKYO: Three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo will join Honda on a two-year deal to replace fellow Spaniard Dani Pedrosa, the Japanese team said on Wednesday.
The 31-year-old, who won the title with Yamaha in 2010, 2012 and 2015, will team up with reigning world champion Marc Marquez in Honda’s factory line-up after a frustrating season at Ducati.
Pedrosa spent 13 years with Honda in the premier motorcycling class.Lorenzo, who previously rode a Honda 250cc bike back in 2005, found results at Ducati hard to come by and only broke his winless streak in Italy last weekend.
It was a bittersweet victory for the Spaniard, who had faced criticism from within Ducati for his lack of points compared to his huge salary, reported to be over 12 million euros ($14m) a season.
In a statement, Honda said: “Lorenzo will become team-mate to four-times MotoGP World Champion Marc Marquez — two great champions with great talent and high hopes that will make a stronger team and contribute to the development of HRC.”
