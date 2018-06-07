PFF unveils women events schedule

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Wednesday unveiled the schedule of women’s events, both national and international, to be held this year.
It said the National Under-15 Championship would be held from June 21 to 30. National Under-18 competitions would be organised in October, it added.Pakistan will participate in AFC and SAFF Cups during this year.
SAFF Under-15 event is scheduled from August 9-18; AFC Women Under-16 Championship qualifiers from September 15 to 24; and SAFF Under-18 Women Championship from September 28 to October 7.
The National Women’s Football Championship will be held from October 1 to 15. After that Pakistan will feature in AFC Women Under-19 qualifiers from October 20-28. It would be followed by SAFF Women Championship from December 14-23, PFF said.
