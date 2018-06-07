Ponting to join Australia coaching staff in England

LONDON: Australia great Ricky Ponting will join the backroom staff of head coach Justin Langer during the team’s tour tour of England.

Former Australia captain Ponting, one of the outstanding batsmen of his generation, was already due to be in Britain to commentate on the five-match One-day International series against 2019 World Cup hosts England that starts on June 13 and a subsequent Twenty20 international.

But Wednesday’s announcement by Cricket Australia will see Ponting joining forces with Langer, an old team-mate, again after the pair coached Australia’s Twenty20 team against Sri Lanka on home soil in 2017.

Langer was delighted to be able to tap into Ponting’s expertise, saying: “Ricky is one of the greats of the game, and since he was already in England doing some commentary we saw it as a great opportunity to have him join our team for this important series.

“We have played a lot of cricket together and coached alongside each other previously, and he will also know many of the players already through his work with the team over the past two summers and his BBL (Big Bash League) commitments,” he added.“Ricky’s knowledge of the game is second-to-none, and we know that his experiences, tactical expertise and leadership will be invaluable for this group.”