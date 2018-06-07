Women’s T20 Asia Cup: Dar shines as Pakistan strangle Sri Lanka

KUALA LUMPUR: A match-winning spell of five for 21 by Nida Dar helped Pakistan to a 23-run win against Sri Lanka in the Women’s Twenty20 Asia Cup here on Wednesday.

In the eighth over of Sri Lanka’s chase of 137, Pakistan appeared on course for their second straight loss of the tournament. But then came the first blow from off-spinner Nida Dar, who removed the openers within three balls across two overs.

The victory, set up by captain Bismah Maroof’s unbeaten 60, followed their shock loss to Bangladesh on Monday.Once the openers Yasoda Mendis and Nipuni Hansika departed for 25 and 24 respectively, Sri Lanka’s attempts of rebuilding the innings were roundly thwarted by Dar.

She conceded only two boundaries in her two spells and ended her rampage with a double-strike in the 18th over.Sri Lanka slumped to 103 for 8 due to a double-strike in the 16th over too, when Oshadi Ranasinghe was stumped for 10 off Maroof and Rebeca Vandort was run-out for 10.

Earlier, Maroof offset Sri Lanka’s decision to bowl with a 41-ball 60. Her second-wicket stand of as many runs negated the early loss of opener Muneeba Ali inside the Powerplay which saw only 24 runs.Maroof subsequently anchored a 40-run partnership with Javeria Khan for the third wicket, before taking the score to 136 for 4.