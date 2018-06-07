Crime in the city

It is alarming that incidents of mobile snatching and the theft of motorcycles or cars are occurring on a daily basis in Karachi. According to a few media reports, over 200 mobile phones were snatched at gunpoint by unidentified men and over 200 motorcycles were stolen from various towns of the city during May. Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Clifton have been witnessing a rise in such incidents as these towns seem to have become a safe haven for mobile phone snatchers and car thieves.

Upon seeing a person lonely in a deserted street, these criminals hold them at gunpoint and snatch their belongings. They often open fire in case the victims show resistance. These street criminals have been playing havoc with the lives of the law-abiding citizens. The law-enforcement agencies should look into the matter and take concrete measures to eliminate these crimes so that the citizens can develop a stronger sense of security.

Viroonh Pirzado

Karachi