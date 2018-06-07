Thu June 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

June 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Schools in Sindh

Sindh’s education sector is perhaps weaker than the other provinces. In rural areas, the situation is deplorable. The poor infrastructure of school buildings cause inconvenience to both students and teachers. Many schools lack basic facilities including, but not limited to, clean drinking water, toilets and boundary wall.

The rate of literacy in rural areas is significantly lower than the rest of the province. The authorities concerned should take effective measures to streamline the education sector.

Abdul Aziz Noohpoto

Khairpur

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar