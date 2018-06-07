Schools in Sindh

Sindh’s education sector is perhaps weaker than the other provinces. In rural areas, the situation is deplorable. The poor infrastructure of school buildings cause inconvenience to both students and teachers. Many schools lack basic facilities including, but not limited to, clean drinking water, toilets and boundary wall.

The rate of literacy in rural areas is significantly lower than the rest of the province. The authorities concerned should take effective measures to streamline the education sector.

Abdul Aziz Noohpoto

Khairpur