The parched land

Like other parts of the country, Balochistan is also facing a water crisis. The coastal areas of Gwadar, Jewani and Pasni usually receive water from the Mirani Dam, which is situated in Kech. However, the dam’s water level has now reached the dead level. This is because Makran hasn’t received sufficient rain over the last eight years. This has created problems for residents as the water is not only provided to the coastal areas, but it has also been the sole source of water for farmers in Dasht to irrigate their land.

In Kech, the groundwater level has also decreased to an alarming extent owing to excessive boring for both commercial and domestic purposes. The Balochistan government should look into this crisis that will have serious repercussions if it is left unheeded.

Ayesha Liaqat

Kech