Medicine or menace?

In Pakistan, citizens are deprived of basic necessitates for survival, such as clean drinking water, nutritious food, pollution-free air, and authentic and genuine medicines. Every day, we come across news reports on how clean drinking water is not accessible to people along with healthy and nutritious food. As a result, the prevalence of non-communicable diseases and other illness has become the order of the day. In such dire circumstances, the least we could hope for is medicines that are accessible and authentic. But recently, the issue of spurious drugs, which are readily available in every other pharmacy, has alarmed many patients.

To tackle this problem, a Swiss-based pharmaceutical company has launched a programme that ensures affordability and availability of some 15 most commonly prescribed medicines, which are used to treat various NCDs. These drugs are FDA-approved and being offered at a throwaway price of $1 per treatment per month. This will have a lasting impact on Pakistan as it allows patients to access essential medicines that are not spurious in nature.

Kiran Farooq

Karachi