Thu June 07, 2018
June 7, 2018

Democracy wins, again

The 2018 elections will be held on July 25. The caretaker government has a big responsibility on its shoulder. It has to ensure that transparency is not compromised during the elections. With the PML-N completing its term, Pakistan has had its second democratically-elected government completing its tenure during the last 10 years.

It is a positive sign that the democratic form of governance is being preferred by the nation. Pakistan now needs a genuine leadership, which can run the affairs of country. In this regard, the ECP also has a responsibility to ensure that the electoral process is not marred by rigging.

Engr Ali Akhtar

Jamshoro

