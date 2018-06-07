Democracy wins, again

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The 2018 elections will be held on July 25. The caretaker government has a big responsibility on its shoulder. It has to ensure that transparency is not compromised during the elections. With the PML-N completing its term, Pakistan has had its second democratically-elected government completing its tenure during the last 10 years.
It is a positive sign that the democratic form of governance is being preferred by the nation. Pakistan now needs a genuine leadership, which can run the affairs of country. In this regard, the ECP also has a responsibility to ensure that the electoral process is not marred by rigging.
Engr Ali Akhtar
Jamshoro
The 2018 elections will be held on July 25. The caretaker government has a big responsibility on its shoulder. It has to ensure that transparency is not compromised during the elections. With the PML-N completing its term, Pakistan has had its second democratically-elected government completing its tenure during the last 10 years.
It is a positive sign that the democratic form of governance is being preferred by the nation. Pakistan now needs a genuine leadership, which can run the affairs of country. In this regard, the ECP also has a responsibility to ensure that the electoral process is not marred by rigging.
Engr Ali Akhtar
Jamshoro
Comments