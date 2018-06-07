Two die in road accidents

Two persons were killed while three others sustained injuries in different road accidents in the metropolis in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, a 60-year-old unknown man was hit by a speeding vehicle while crossing a road in the Monghopir area. As a result, he suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. The body was shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) for an autopsy.

Separately, a 24-year-old man, Insaaf, suffered injuries when a fast-moving car hit his motorbike in Musharraf Colony. He was taken to the CHK for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Ahmed Jan along with Muhammad Azam was riding a motorcycle when a rashly-driven car dashed into his motorbike in Baldia Town. As a result, both persons sustained serious injuries. The injured were taken to the CHK for treatment. Rescue officials said Muhammad Adeel, 30, son of Jameel, suffered injuries when their motorbike was rammed by a speeding vehicle on Sharea Faisal. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment.