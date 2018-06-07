Youm-e-Ali observed amid tight security

Youm-e-Ali (RA) was observed with due solemnity and sanctity on Wednesday, with several processions taken out by mourners from different parts of the metropolis joining the traditional gathering at Nishtar Park.

The procession comprising some 15,000 to 20,000 mourners, including people of all age groups, from all parts of Karachi, attended a majlis addressed by Allama Salman Turabi.

Following the majlis at Nishtar Park, they marked the beginning of the traditional procession, later offering Zohrain prayers at the Numaish intersection and then passing through Saddar and MA Jinnah Road.

The procession culminated peacefully and in a most organised manner at Imambargah Hussainian Iranian in Kharadar, an old city area. A security cover was provided by some 4,244 cops, and no mishap or any untoward incident was reported to have been experienced by the mourners, said a spokesman of the Karachi administration.

Special arrangements had also been made for people attending majalis at Imambarghas across the metropolis, including 40 declared to be sensitive. Alternate arrangements were made for commuters who usually take the MA Jinnah Road route to and from their respective workplaces.

Due to traffic diverted to Sharea Faisal and connecting intersections, snarl-ups were witnessed at certain points. However, traffic congestion was eased gradually owing to a noticeable presence of traffic police.