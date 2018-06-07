‘Elections to ensure real change in country’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The emir of the Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh and vice president of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), Dr Meraj-ul-Huda Siddiqui, has said that the upcoming general elections will bring a real change to the country. According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the MMA will contest from Karachi to Kashmore at both the provincial and national level. The 12-pointer MMA manifesto “is the voice of the nation’s heart,” Siddiqui said. He added that transparent and timely elections are the only solution to our problems.
