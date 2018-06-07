‘Elections to ensure real change in country’

The emir of the Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh and vice president of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), Dr Meraj-ul-Huda Siddiqui, has said that the upcoming general elections will bring a real change to the country. According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the MMA will contest from Karachi to Kashmore at both the provincial and national level. The 12-pointer MMA manifesto “is the voice of the nation’s heart,” Siddiqui said. He added that transparent and timely elections are the only solution to our problems.