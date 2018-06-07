Thu June 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
June 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

One-month fire risk allowance

Mayor Wasim Akhtar has approved the payment of one month’s fire risk allowance to the staff of the Fire Brigade Department. The fire risk allowance amounting to Rs24 million will be paid to the fire staff before Eid-ul-Fitr, and the payment of the remaining amount would also be worked out later under the procedure. He said this while chairing a meeting of the fire brigade, which was attended by Municipal Commissioner Dr Saif-ur-Rehman, Financial Advisor Dr Asghar Abbas Shaikh, Chief Fire Officer Tehsin-ur-Rehman and other officers.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar