One-month fire risk allowance

Mayor Wasim Akhtar has approved the payment of one month’s fire risk allowance to the staff of the Fire Brigade Department. The fire risk allowance amounting to Rs24 million will be paid to the fire staff before Eid-ul-Fitr, and the payment of the remaining amount would also be worked out later under the procedure. He said this while chairing a meeting of the fire brigade, which was attended by Municipal Commissioner Dr Saif-ur-Rehman, Financial Advisor Dr Asghar Abbas Shaikh, Chief Fire Officer Tehsin-ur-Rehman and other officers.