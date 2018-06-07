Minorities must play important role in upcoming polls, says Zubair

Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair has said that people belonging to the religious minorities have to play an important role in the general elections being held on July 25, 2018, that will prove to be most vital polls in the political history of the country.

He stated this on Wednesday as he met at the Governor House a 14-member delegation representing the Christian community led by the Reverend John Qadir. The governor speaking on the occasion said that people in the forthcoming general elections had to elect such representatives for them who could play an important role in the progress, development, and prosperity of the country.

He said that prospective electoral candidates who were going to contest the general elections had to think for the security, solidarity, development and progress of the country, whether or not they were going to win the polls.

He said that the candidates should openheartedly accept the election results in order to strengthen the democratic traditions in the country. Zubair stated that democratic countries had a well-established tradition under which losing candidates in the polls not only accepted their defeat in the elections but they also assured their fullest cooperation to the winning political party that formed the next government.

“We have to use the same wise vision to strengthen democratic traditions in Pakistan,” said the governor. He said the contesting political parties should immediately shun the policy of doing opposition for the sake of opposition only, as opposition should be done for doing constrictive criticism so that the working of the government could be reformed so to serve the country and the countrymen in the best of the manner.

He said that along with the mainstream religious and political leaders, leaders of the religious minorities in the country had to play their due part to end the culture of intolerance in the society.

The governor said the ambitions related to national service, human welfare and intolerance in the society should be practised on a priority basis and zealously for resolving major civic issues of the masses.

He said that successful electoral candidates belonging to localities of Christian communities had to fulfil their binding obligations for the resolution of issues related to water shortage, sewerage, encroachments and the promotion of the social sector in their respective constituency areas.

Reverend John Qadir, head of the delegation, briefed the governor about the major civic issues of the Christian community areas, including those related to the water supply and sewerage, encroachments and security of the churches.

He added that the Christian community had been actively working for the development and progress of Pakistan to ensure its solidarity and to strengthen its economy. He said that the Christian community had been rendering all these services while showing full commitment to Pakistan.

He said that the upcoming general elections would further set the direction of the country for its development and prosperity. He added that the Christian community had been actively participating in electioneering so as to further strengthen the democratic dispensation in Pakistan.