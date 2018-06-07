Thu June 07, 2018
Karachi

PPI
June 7, 2018

Sindh Rangers chief calls on caretaker CM

Sindh Rangers Director General Major General Mohammad Saeed called on caretaker chief minister (CM) Fazal-ur-Rehman on Wednesday to discuss the overall law and order situation in Karachi. The Rangers chief briefed Rehman and other attendants at the CM House meeting on various issues related to the ongoing targeted operation and the security measures taken for Ramazan and Youm-e-Ali (RA). Both sides also decided to ensure more effective security measures during the upcoming general elections.

