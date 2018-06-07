Prosecution witnesses are receiving threats, father’s lawyer tells court

Advocate Salahuddin Ahmed who is representing the father of slain Waziristan native Naqeebullah Mehsud in the trial against suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar and others on Wednesday said that the prosecution witnesses were receiving threats that could force them to retract their statements recorded against the accused.

He said that in such a situation when the witnesses were being threatened it was not possible to do justice. The anti-terrorism court (ATC) that was due to hear the bail pleas of Rao Anwar and others adjourned the hearing till June 9. The court was also due to pass its ruling on the issue of granting the B-Class facility to Rao Anwar in the sub-jail, but the law books dealing with the relevant matters was not available, due to which the hearing was adjourned.

The defence attorney undertook to provide the law books to the court on Wednesday. However the court did not pass any orders. Rao Anwar who was not handcuffed was produced in court amid heavy security.

The court noticed that the investigation officer (IO) had failed to appear at Wednesday’s hearing. The court was informed that due to the security issues in the city, it was not possible for the IO to appear.

Later, Advocate Salahuddin Ahmed, while talking to journalists outside the courtroom, said the trial court should ensure protection for the prosecution witnesses. One of the key witnesses had already turned hostile, saying that he was forced to record his statement against Rao Anwar and others. He claimed that he was not aware of the incident of the alleged murder of 27-year-old Naqeebullah Mehsud and three other men in a fake police encounter in Shah Latif Town in January this year.

In February this year, it was said two eyewitnesses in were provided security under the Witness Protection Act in February 2018 and some five policemen were deployed for their security, yet no formal official measures were announced in this regard.

Following claims of innocence from Naqeebullah’s family, an inquiry committee was formed which cleared the 27-year-old of any wrongdoing. An FIR was registered against Anwar and others in the case.

Anwar who was in hiding later appeared before the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad and surrendered himself. He was then arrested and rushed to Karachi for production before the trial court.

The father of Naqeebullah Mehsud has challenged the detention of Rao Anwar at his residence, which has been declared a sub-jail. His counsel said that Anwar was the only under trail prisoner who was enjoying all facilities and instead of being kept in prison he was allowed to stay at his home and that was very astonishing. He further stated that the accused himself had expressed no fear but he was allowed to stay at his residence.

The lawyer further said that despite all facilities at home, the key accused was still demanding the B-Class facility. He said it was not fair to provide the B-Class facility to an under tail prisoner involved in murder cases. However, the defence counsel had denied the charges and prayed to the court to act accordance with the law in the case of Anwar.