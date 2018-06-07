GDA files complaint against PPP’s ‘pre-poll rigging’ in city

The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) has filed an application against the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) alleged violation of the electoral code of conduct and pre-poll rigging in different parts of Karachi.

Filed by GDA leaders Irfanullah Khan Marwat and Sardar Abdul Rahim at the Sindh election commissioner’s office on Wednesday, the application claims that motor vehicles openly displaying the PPP’s flags have been carrying out development works in PS-104 and other provincial assembly constituencies.

Rahim told the media that efforts to conduct pre-poll rigging have been initiated ahead of the general elections scheduled for July 25, but the GDA will protest against all such attempts.

He said the PPP’s previous two consecutive provincial governments have failed to provide the basic facilities of water, electricity, schools and hospitals to the people, adding that the masses are being forced to consume water contaminated with sewage.

“We don’t believe in making only claims, but rather in doing practical work,” said Rahim. He fears that the interim provincial government will not meet the expectations of conducting the polls in a free, fair and transparent manner.

“The PPP will not get votes this time round, but rather only shoes,” he said, adding that the candidates fielded by the GDA will emerge victorious in the elections in Sindh. Marwat told the media that the laying of water pipelines have been initiated in his constituency (PS-104), but the development work is being carried out without inviting tenders from prospective contractors.

He said that such development works are tantamount to violating the electoral code of conduct agreed upon by all the political parties, and the Election Commission of Pakistan should take action against such violations. A relevant complaint has been submitted to the electoral body with concrete evidences, he added.

A day earlier caretaker Sindh chief minister Fazal-ur-Rehman had said he is going to set up a complaint cell at the CM House, where all kinds of complaints, particularly in connection with the upcoming general elections, will be received and resolved accordingly.

This he said while talking to a delegation of the GDA, led by Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah. Other members of the delegation were former chief minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim, Irfanullah Khan Marwat, Sardar Abdul Raheem and Naeem-ur-Rehman.

Rehman said that being the caretaker chief minister of the province he was impartial and his team, the government machinery and the cabinet would also be impartial. “We are here with a one-point agenda that stands for paving the way for free, fair and transparent elections.”

The GDA delegation expressed some reservations over different issues relating to the conduct of the general elections. The caretaker CM assured them that all their reservations would be removed.

“We are here to facilitate all of you to contest the election in a conducive atmosphere, free from all kinds of interferences and interventions and Inshallah our role would be lauded after the election.”

The CM told the GDA delegation that he was setting up a complaint cell where all kinds of complaints pertaining to the elections or related to any other matter would be received and addressed.

The delegation thanked Rehman for his cooperation and support for redressing their grievances. Talking to journalists after the meeting, former chief minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim said that the caretaker chief executive had assured the delegation that the general elections would be held in a transparent manner in the province.

He said they had no reservations or doubts regarding the good intentions of the caretaker CM. GDA member Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah said the interim government being constituted in the province should comprise apolitical people who should have nothing to do with politics.

He said that all political parties should have complete trust in the interim government being formed in the province, adding that the CM had assured them of his fullest cooperation in the resolution of any complaint about the conduct of the general elections and related matters.