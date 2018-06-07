Copper higher

Beijing : Base metals rose on Wednesday, with copper and lead gaining ground on fears of a supply squeeze, while nickel and zinc tracked the ferrous complex higher after a blast at an iron ore mine in China and amid falling inventories.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose for a fourth straight day, ending up 2 percent at 53,090 yuan ($8,309.20) a tonne, its highest close since March 7, while London copper was up for a fifth session, hitting its highest since late February. The gains came as concerns persisted over disruption at the Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world´s largest, where wage talks are under way.

However, signs of slowing downstream demand in China, the world´s top copper consumer, and the strength of dollar mean copper "may continue to be range-bound with periodic upside surprise on the newsflow of supply disruptions," Argonaut Securities analyst Helen Lau wrote in a note.