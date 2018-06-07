Cotton firm

Karachi : No trading activity was recorded at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Wednesday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates stood firm at Rs7,500/maund (37.324kg) and Rs8,038/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs7,645/maund and Rs8,193/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said very little stocks were left with the ginners, while buyers were looking towards the new crop. However, big mills had already imported three million bales.

“Due to water shortage, Sindh has hardly sown seeds on 50 percent of the land,” he said.

Pakistan has recorded export registrations for 203,344 bales of cotton from August 1, 2017 till May 15, 2018. During this period, a total of 125,952 bales were shipped.