Oil surges

Singapore : Global oil prices rose during Asian trade on Wednesday after Venezuela raised the prospect of halting some crude exports, according to people familiar with the matter, but gains were capped amid reports the U.S. government had asked Saudi Arabia and some other OPEC producers to increase output.

Falling production from Venezuela has contributed to a rally in global oil price Brent to nearly $80 a barrel.

State firm PDVSA is considering declaring force majeure on some exports, three sources told Reuters, amid plummeting output from its oil fields and tanker bottlenecks at ports. Brent crude rose 27 cents to $75.65 a barrel by 0412 GMT after dropping to its lowest since May 8 on Tuesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 29 cents at $65.81 a barrel, having touched a near two-month low on Tuesday.