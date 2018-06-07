Gold climbs

Bengaluru : Gold prices inched up on Wednesday on a weaker U.S. dollar and lower treasury yields, but expectations of a U.S. rate rise next week kept a lid on gains.

Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,298.98 per ounce at 0635 GMT. U.S. gold futures for August delivery were 0.1 percent higher at $1,303.10 per ounce.

"Geopolitical tensions are providing (only) limited support to gold prices a recovery in the U.S. economy could lead the central bank to have more rate hikes this year, and hence, the upward momentum in gold is not that strong, said Mark To, head of research at Hong Kong´s Wing Fung Financial Group. "$1,300 should be the level around which the gold price is going to move at this moment," To said. U.S. services sector activity accelerated in May, pointing to robust economic growth in the second quarter and strengthening the case for a rise in U.S. interest rates next week.