Dollar weakens

NEW YORK: The dollar fell, reversing gains to a near six-month high, as the euro rallied after Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the government had never considered leaving the euro zone.

"Conte´s comments were reassuring to investors given the make-up of the Italian coalition and its previous statements and certainly helped pushed the euro higher," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst, at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

Conte told parliament on Tuesday that his new government had no plans to leave the euro zone.

Italy´s ruling coalition´s original choice as economy minister, euro-skeptic economist Paolo Savona, was turned down by the head of state because of his views on the euro.

He was replaced by a more reassuring figure for financial markets. The euro also benefited as Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that the European Central Bank could conclude its next policy meeting this month with a public announcement on when its quantitative easing program would end, analysts said.

Markets have not been expecting an announcement on QE this month given the uncertainty caused by the Italian political situation.