Rupee down

Rupee was slightly down against the US dollar on Wednesday owing to a rise in demand for import and corporate payments. Rupee ended down one paisa to end at 115.62 to a dollar as compared to the previous day’s closing of 115.61 in the interbank market.

Currency dealers said import payments jacked up the dollar demand during the day. June quarter closing also built up demand for corporate payments.

Rupee, however, made gains in the open market against the US dollar. It closed at 118 for buying and 118.50 for selling. Traders are expecting pressure on rupee owing

to growing demand of dollars for the scheduled repayments of the external loans and corporate and import payments.