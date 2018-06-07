Stocks rally as political clarity, economic optimism zap investor fears

Stocks rallied for the third consecutive session on Wednesday as political clarity and expectations that the caretaker finance minister will arrest the decline in key economic numbers boosted investor confidence, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said, “Stocks closed bullish led by selected scrips across the board amid reports that caretaker finance minister will hold talks with IMF (International Monetary Fund) to discuss Pakistan’s economic policy.”

Upbeat data on oil and cement sales in May 2018, easing political noise, and reports of rise in banking spreads after State Bank of Pakistan policy rate revision played a catalytic role in the bullish close, he added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index rose 1.01 percent or 441.62 points to close at 44,144.20 points. KSE-30 shares index strengthened 1.27 percent or 273.71 points to end at 21,783.88 points.

As many as 346 scrips were active, of which 170 went up, 151 fell, and 25 remained unchanged. Ready market volumes stood at 223.429 billion shares compared to a turnover of 166.489 billion shares in the last session.

An analyst from Ismail Iqbal Securities said volume was surprisingly high at 223 million shares, which was the highest volume traded since April 30, 2018. The positive overall sentiment was partly attributable to the appointment of a caretaker finance minister.

“Bulls were driven by banks yet again as value hunters were attracted to the sector amid expectations of further rate hikes in the coming year,” the analyst added.

Financials rallied as Bank of Punjab raised 6.35 percent, UBL 4.90 percent and Bank Al-Habib 5 percent. Commercial Banks were also the top traded sectors, as 37.9 percent of the total volume in the market was concentrated in this sector alone. Investors appeared to be unfazed by any impact of Financial Action Task Force forthcoming decision on local banks, dealers said.

Companies with the highest gains were National Refinery, up Rs20.19 to close at Rs424.04/share, and Wyeth Pakistan Limited, up Rs19.88 to close at Rs1,475.00/share. Stocks that booked the most losses were Rafhan Maize, down Rs430.39 to close at Rs8,177.50/share, and Sapphire Textile, down Rs63.16 to close at Rs1,200.09/share. Bank of Punjab recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 58.558 million shares, while its scrip gained Rs0.78 to close at Rs13.07/share. It was followed by TRG Pakistan Limited, with a turnover of 15.404 million shares. The scrip gained Rs1.44 to close at Rs30.43/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Pakistan Elektron. It recorded a turnover of 10.685 million shares. Its script lost Rs0.44 to close at Rs38.52/share.

Meanwhile, the stock market will remain closed on Friday, June 8, 2018 on account of Jummatul Wida.