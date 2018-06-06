Army not to be called out sans reason: Azam

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Interior Minister Mohammad Azam Khan Tuesday said the interim government will ensure peaceful, transparent election and will avoid calling out the military unless it was absolutely necessary.

Azam, who took charge as the caretaker interior minister after being sworn in as part of the six-member federal cabinet earlier in the day, told Geo News that it was the interim government’s responsibility to hold free and fair elections.

“We will fully support the Election Commission of Pakistan and utilise the interior ministry’s institutions to ensure peaceful, transparent election,” he said.

He further said the government will not summon the army unnecessarily unless the situation demanded it.

“The law empowers the executive to summon the army [for election] but it is only for extreme situations,” he added.

Azam remarked that he was informed on phone that he was being made the caretaker interior minister.

He did not see it coming, and had not asked anyone for the post, he added.

Azam, who is a former chief secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, met with Interior Secretary Arshad Mirza at the Ministry of Interior earlier in the day.

Following this, he held an informal meeting where he was introduced to officials at the Ministry of Interior.