NAB to act against fake complaints

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to proceed against complainants who lodge frivolous and fake complaints, with any motivation beyond law or loaded interests or with intent to cause malice to others.

However, the NAB would encourage genuine complainants who lodge their complaints on the basis of solid evidence and documents.

According to NAB’s operational methodology, after receipt of application, complaint verification is conducted to ascertain genuineness and veracity of the contents of complaint by calling complainant who submits affidavit to that effect. Also, Complaint Verification (CV) is a mechanism provided by NAB’s methodology to ward off malicious and frivolous complaints by way of preliminary scrutiny so that prior to inquiry it is ascertained that it would cause no undue harm to the alleged persons.

Subsequent to this two-months process of CV, an inquiry is authorised if complaint is found out to be genuine and worthy of probing it further. The inquiry process is completed in four months in which it is ascertained whether or not case is made out for preceding it further for prosecution.

NAB is the only investigating agency in the world that has prescribed 10 months’ timeframe for logical conclusion of corruption case.