Ahsan tenders unconditional apology

By News desk

LAHORE: Former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday submitted before a Lahore High Court full bench his written reply to a contempt notice and reiterated that he had complete regard for the courts and always bowed down before the law.

Ahsan appeared before the bench along with his counsel Azam Nazir Tarar who urged the bench to discharge the contempt proceedings against the former minster.

During the hearing, the bench remarked that judiciary was bad because of the Panama verdict but good for issuing judgment in favour of Khawaja Asif.

Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, head of the bench, told the former minister that he could have adopted legal course if he had any reservation with the remarks of the Chief Justice of Pakistan but he did not do so. Ahsan said he never thought of disgracing or disobeying the courts.