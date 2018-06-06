BRI to further cement Pak-China ties: Mulk

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk Tuesday appreciated the Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) and maintained that it would prove to be a major source of development for the region and further cement strong ties between Pakistan and China.

He was talking to the Chinese ambassador for Pakistan Yao Jing who called on him at the Prime Minister’s Office here.

The premier reminded that China was a time-tested friend of Pakistan who always lived up to the expectations of the people of Pakistan in the hour of need. The Chinese ambassador called on the prime minister at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The ambassador conveyed good wishes on behalf of the Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on assuming the office of the prime minister. He reiterated the strong brotherly relations between Pakistan and China and stated that China stood shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan on matters of mutual interests and international issues. The prime minister thanked the Chinese ambassador and conveyed good wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang and the people of China on behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan.

He appreciated the visionary leadership of President Xi Jinping, particularly the Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) and stated that BRI will prove to be a major source of development for the people of this region and will further cement strong ties between Pakistan and China.