Sharifs, Husain Haqqani behind Reham’s book: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday alleged that Raiwind mafia and Pakistan's former ambassador to the United States Husain Haqqani were behind Reham Khan's book.

Speaking at a news conference, which was previously fixed for Monday, Fawad Chaudhry demanded Imran’s former spouse Reham to take back the contents of her book within 24 hours and apologise or be prepared for strict legal action. He was optimistic about Reham tendering an apology and withdrawing controversial content from the book.

He also wanted the Cyber Crime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe the emails of former minister and senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal sent to Reham. He added that as per the emails, Ahsan Iqbal arranged a meeting between Maryam Nawaz and Reham.

Fawad castigated the Sharifs for triggering of the latest controversy just ahead of general elections, while terming the book a part of Raiwind scheme. He wondered how over a year ago, the contents of the book landed in the hands of Rana Sanaullah, Abid Sher Ali and Hanif Abbasi of the PML-N?

The PTI leader charged that this was done by Raiwind network, which was being operated through Husain Haqqani.

Fawad said the book was supported by Husain Haqqani, saying, "We know how the Raiwind mafia operates".

Questioning the timing of the book, Fawad said, "Reham has been divorced for three years, but she decided to publish the book two months before the upcoming elections."

To substantiate his contention, Fawad recalled that in 1990, Husain Haqqani had conducted a press conference with Mustafa Khar before Tehmina Durrani's book ‘My Feudal Lord’ was published. He also pointed out that everyone knows about a recent picture of Reham and Haqqani.

Terming Reham's upcoming book as part of pre-poll rigging, Fawad urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take notice of the book and ban it. The PTI leader called on the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) to take up the issue, as he alleged Reham had attempted to damage the entire family system.

Fawad contended that Reham said that she penned the book while sitting with her young son and sister but the contents of the book were shocking and damaging for the entire family system in Pakistan. The PTI leader questioned how Reham had been living a princess's life while not earning and asked what exactly was her source of income. Fawad wondered, "Reham has been divorced for three years and has been snapped at five-star hotels and islands in Istanbul, but where is she getting the money from."