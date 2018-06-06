PHP arrests 192 crimianals, recover 14 children

LAHORE: Punjab Highway Patrol arrested 182 criminals including 89 proclaimed offenders during operation on the highway in last week.

According to PHP spokesman, the officials also recovered 936 liter liquor, 10537 grams charas six riffles, 40 pistols, five short guns and 212 bullets from their possession. The officials handed over the accused and stolen items to local police for further legal action.

PHP officials officials recovered 14 children namely Gulfam, Abbas Ali, Ahmad Ali, Hyder, Shoaib, Hussnain Ali, Iqra Noreen, Azhar, Saida, Nazar, Fatima, Muhammad Rayan, Sidra and Naila and reunited them to their parents.