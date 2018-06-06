PPP asks CEC to replace heads of BISP, Baitul Maal, Zakat

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People's Party has demanded of the Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza Khan to replace heads of Benazir Income Support Programme, Baitul Maal and Zakat and Ushr so that the elections 2018 are free, fair and impartial. This demand was made by the member PPP Central Executive Committee Amir Fida Paracha in a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza Khan.

Amir Fida Paracha stated in his letter that purpose of the caretaker government is to neutralise the effect of the previous governments which are hence forth contesting the forthcoming elections. He stated in his letter that the Election Commission of Pakistan has to ensure free, fair and transparent elections and it is in the spirit of Election Commission of Pakistan that it has issued direction banning transfers, postings and installation of new development projects which will inevitably disturb the equilibrium and a fair playing field would stand disrupted.

Amir Fida Paracha said the three institutions—BISP, Baitul Maal and Zakat and Ushr-- are directly concerned with the people and their heads must be replaced to ensure free, fair and impartial elections with independent and neutral persons.