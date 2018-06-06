Husband, wife shot dead in name of honour

LAHORE: A man and his wife have been shot dead at their residence by some unidentified assailants in the name of honour here in Nishtar Area of Lahore said the Police.

Victim Salman and his wife Noreen were residing in their private housing society house in the area of Nishtar Colony. They had contracted love marriage sometimes ago.

The case seems murder in the name of honor alleged the Police. The Police have shifted bodies of the victims to hospital for autopsy and initiated investigation.