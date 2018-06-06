Wed June 06, 2018
June 6, 2018

2 siblings die after eating wild fruit

MANSEHRA: Two siblings died and another was hospitalised after they ate a wild fruit in the forest of Jurad in Kaghan valley on Tuesday.

Mohammad Shahzad, 13, and his younger brothers, Mohammad Samir, 11, and Assad, 10, had gone to the nearby forests for grazing herds and sheep and the family launched a search when they didn’t return back home.

The family members found all the three in an unconscious manner and shifted them to the nearby hospital where doctors confirmed death of Samir and Assad.

