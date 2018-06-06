Tribesmen welcome Fata-KP merger

PARACHINAR: The tribal elders here on Tuesday believed that the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) had been brought into the mainstream after being merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They termed it a historic moment and said it would open a new era of development and prosperity for the tribal belt. They were speaking at a seminar on Fata’s merger with KP.