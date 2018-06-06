Wed June 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

BR
Bureau report
June 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Merger to pave way for Fata’s development: Sherpao

PESHAWAR: Terming Federally Administered Tribal Areas merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a welcome development, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Sherpao on Tuesday said the move would lead to development in the tribal belt.

“Now the problems of the tribal people would be resolved. It’s time Pakhtuns should get united to face challenges,” the QWP chief told an iftar dinner. The QWP had hosted the Iftar dinner for the members of Fata Youth Jirga, led by Saleem Safi, a senior journalist.

Speaking on the occasion, Aftab Sherpao congratulated the Fata Youth Jirga on the merger of the Fata with KP. He said that the merger of Fata with KP was a landmark event and would pave the way for a new beginning in the region.

He said that all this happened due to tireless efforts and continued struggle of the political parties and Fata’s youth leadership. He asked the Fata Youth Jirga members to concentrate on the development of the province. Aftab Sherpao said that the QWP would continue efforts to protect the rights of the Pakhtuns.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar