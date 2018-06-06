Merger to pave way for Fata’s development: Sherpao

PESHAWAR: Terming Federally Administered Tribal Areas merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a welcome development, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Sherpao on Tuesday said the move would lead to development in the tribal belt.

“Now the problems of the tribal people would be resolved. It’s time Pakhtuns should get united to face challenges,” the QWP chief told an iftar dinner. The QWP had hosted the Iftar dinner for the members of Fata Youth Jirga, led by Saleem Safi, a senior journalist.

Speaking on the occasion, Aftab Sherpao congratulated the Fata Youth Jirga on the merger of the Fata with KP. He said that the merger of Fata with KP was a landmark event and would pave the way for a new beginning in the region.

He said that all this happened due to tireless efforts and continued struggle of the political parties and Fata’s youth leadership. He asked the Fata Youth Jirga members to concentrate on the development of the province. Aftab Sherpao said that the QWP would continue efforts to protect the rights of the Pakhtuns.