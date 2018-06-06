Supporters want PPP ticket for Zeeshan Khanzada

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MARDAN: Office-bearers and workers of Pakistan People’s Party from provincial assembly constituency PK- 49 on Tuesday rejected the decision of Parliamentary Board of the party to allot ticket to the widow of Abdul Akbar Khan.
Addressing to a meeting at the residence of former senator Khanzada Khan, office-bearers of different union councils of PK-49 including Ameer Shah, Ziaullah, Iqbal Khan, Murad Khan and others rejected the decision.
They demanded the party leadership to allot ticket to Zeeshan Khanzada and declared the decision a conspiracy. The meeting was presided over by chairman Awal Sher Khan.
MARDAN: Office-bearers and workers of Pakistan People’s Party from provincial assembly constituency PK- 49 on Tuesday rejected the decision of Parliamentary Board of the party to allot ticket to the widow of Abdul Akbar Khan.
Addressing to a meeting at the residence of former senator Khanzada Khan, office-bearers of different union councils of PK-49 including Ameer Shah, Ziaullah, Iqbal Khan, Murad Khan and others rejected the decision.
They demanded the party leadership to allot ticket to Zeeshan Khanzada and declared the decision a conspiracy. The meeting was presided over by chairman Awal Sher Khan.
Comments