Supporters want PPP ticket for Zeeshan Khanzada

MARDAN: Office-bearers and workers of Pakistan People’s Party from provincial assembly constituency PK- 49 on Tuesday rejected the decision of Parliamentary Board of the party to allot ticket to the widow of Abdul Akbar Khan.

Addressing to a meeting at the residence of former senator Khanzada Khan, office-bearers of different union councils of PK-49 including Ameer Shah, Ziaullah, Iqbal Khan, Murad Khan and others rejected the decision.

They demanded the party leadership to allot ticket to Zeeshan Khanzada and declared the decision a conspiracy. The meeting was presided over by chairman Awal Sher Khan.