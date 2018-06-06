Wed June 06, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 6, 2018

Supporters want PPP ticket for Zeeshan Khanzada

MARDAN: Office-bearers and workers of Pakistan People’s Party from provincial assembly constituency PK- 49 on Tuesday rejected the decision of Parliamentary Board of the party to allot ticket to the widow of Abdul Akbar Khan.

Addressing to a meeting at the residence of former senator Khanzada Khan, office-bearers of different union councils of PK-49 including Ameer Shah, Ziaullah, Iqbal Khan, Murad Khan and others rejected the decision.

They demanded the party leadership to allot ticket to Zeeshan Khanzada and declared the decision a conspiracy. The meeting was presided over by chairman Awal Sher Khan.

