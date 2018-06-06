Khattak says PTI lays foundation of new Pakistan

NOWSHERA: Former chief minister Pervez Khattak has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has laid the foundation of a new Pakistan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He was speaking at a gathering after inaugurating PTI election office for NA-25.

He said that the PTI believed in good governance and strengthening institutions. “We introduced reforms in the institutions while leaders of the other political parties damaged the national institutions,” he added.

Pervez Khattak said that due to wrong policies of governments for the last 35 years, the rich became richer and the poor became poorer.

“Pakistan People’ Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had undermined the country’s economy by committing huge corruption,” he said and added that the Awami National Party had committed record corruption.

He came down hard on Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Fazlur Rehman and held them responsible for the prevailing situation. “They are certified thieves,” he added.

The former chief minister said that PTI Chief Imran Khan had the capabilities to keep country on the path to development. “Imran Khan knows how to depoliticise institutions,” he said, adding that his party head would steer the country out of the prevailing crises and end joblessness.