Wed June 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Woman ‘hanged to death’ in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A man allegedly hanged her sister-in-law to death in Kheshgi Bala area on Tuesday, police said.

Muhammad Naeem reported to the police that his 23-year-old daughter, Zarmina, was married to Adnan, who is in Saudi Arabia. She had a 15-month-old baby, he added.

He said that the family used to torture his daughter and did not allow her to go her parent’s home.

He alleged that her brother-in-law Furqan hanged her to death in front of his minor kid. The police registered the case and started investigation. He asked the provincial police chief to take action to bring the culprit to justice.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar