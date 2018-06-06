Woman ‘hanged to death’ in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A man allegedly hanged her sister-in-law to death in Kheshgi Bala area on Tuesday, police said.

Muhammad Naeem reported to the police that his 23-year-old daughter, Zarmina, was married to Adnan, who is in Saudi Arabia. She had a 15-month-old baby, he added.

He said that the family used to torture his daughter and did not allow her to go her parent’s home.

He alleged that her brother-in-law Furqan hanged her to death in front of his minor kid. The police registered the case and started investigation. He asked the provincial police chief to take action to bring the culprit to justice.