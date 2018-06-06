Captain Safdar gets forms for NA-14, PK-34

MANSEHRA: Former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Captain (Retd) Mohammad Safdar would contest elections on both national and provincial assembly’s constituencies of Mansehra district.

“Safdar would contest coming general elections both on national and provincial assembly’s constituencies and win with a thumbing majority,” Sheikh Mohammad Shafee, a local leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz told reporters here on Tuesday.

Shafee said that they had obtained nomination papers for Captain Safdar from returning officers of NA-14 as well as PK-34.

Sources said Captain Safdar, the son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, would be the candidate for the slot of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister if the PML-N came into power in the province.