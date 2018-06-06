Call to discourage use of polythene bags

PESHAWAR: Speakers at an event organised to mark the World Environment Day on Tuesday stressed the need for to discouraging the use of polythene bags to protect the environment.

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, organised the event in collaboration with the Pakistan Forest Institute, Environmental Protection Agency KP and Environmental Sciences Department, University of Peshawar.

Titled ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’, the event was aimed at promoting awareness among the general public about the hazards of ‘plastic pollution’ and threat poses to the population and environment.

The speakers said it was the responsibility of every citizen to raise awareness about the affectees of plastic on people and environment to reduce its use.

Deputy Secretary Operations, PRCS KP, Wasif urged the stakeholders to take responsibility and benefit from the skills of PRCS in this regard. He called for reducing dependency on plastic use. The day has been celebrated since 1974 in over 100 countries.