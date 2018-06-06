ANP awards tickets to 30 NA candidates

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) has awarded tickets to 30 candidates for the 51 National Assembly constituencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Fata.

The ANP has not yet finalised its candidates for two constituencies i.e. NA-2 and NA-4 in Swat. Abdul Kareem Khan would run for NA-3 Swat. The party has awarded ticket to Haji Eidul Hussain for NA-1 Chitral.

Malik Imran Khan and former senator Zahid Khan are party candidates for NA-5 and NA-6, respectively, in Upper Dir while Nazir Ahmad Gujjar has been awarded ticket for constituency NA-7 Lower Dir.

Inam Khan is standing for Malakand NA-8. Rauf Khan is in the run for NA-9 Buner while Sadeedur Rehman has been fielded for NA-10 Shangla.

The party has not yet awarded tickets for NA-11 Kohistan, NA-13 Mansehra and NA-14 Torghar, NA-15 and NA-16 Abbottabad and NA-17 Haripur.

Misbahullah Babar has got the party ticket for NA-12 Battagram; Mohammad Islam Khan is contesting election for NA-18 Swabi while Waris Khan is vying for NA-19.

Earlier, the ANP had awarded ticket to Shah Nawaz Khanzada for NA-18 but later the party cancelled his candidature.

For the three constituencies in Mardan NA-20, NA-21 and NA-22,the party has fielded Gul Nawaz Khan, Amir Haider Khan Hoti and Malik Amaan Khan, respectively, as candidates.

The party has not yet finalised candidate for constituency NA-23 Charsadda. ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan is contesting for NA-24.

Similarly, ANP district president in Nowshera Malik Juma Khan is running for NA-2 and Jamal Khattak has got the ticket for NA-26. The candidates in NA-27 and NA-28 in Peshawar have not been finalised. Arbab Kamal Khan is contesting for NA-29 and Alamgir Khan are running for NA-30.

Veteran politician Ghulam Ahmad Bilour has been finalised as the party candidate for NA-31 Peshawar; Pir Haider Ali Shah has been nominated for NA-33 Hangu. And the decision on NA-32 Kohat has yet to be taken. The party has also not finalised candidates for NA-34 Karak, NA-35 Bannu, NA-36 Lakki Marwat, NA-37 Tank, NA-38 and NA-39 in Dera Ismail Khan.

Gul Afzal Khan and Sheikh Jehan Zada are in the run, respectively, for the two constituencies in Bajaur i.e. NA-40 and NA-41.

Nisar Khan Mohmand has secured the party ticket for NA-42 Mohmand. However, the decision on NA-43 is pending; Imran Afridi is running for NA-45 Khyber Agency while the candidate for NA-44 Khyber has not been finalised.

The candidates for NA-46 Kurram, NA-47 Orakzai and NA-48 North Waziristan have not been nominated.

Jehangir Khan is standing for NA-49 South Waziristan and Ayaz Wazir has been nominated for NA-50; Shahi Khan Shirani is the party candidate for NA-51.