Wed June 06, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 6, 2018

4 officials of jail suspended in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The inspector general of Prisons, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has suspended four officials of district jail, Mansehra, for their alleged involvement in corruption and irregularities.

A circular issued by inspector general revealed that action against four officials was taken on the report of District and Sessions Judge, Mansehra, Muhammad Zeb Khan.

According to official circular, head warders Fida Mohammad and Jahangir Khan, warders Ibrar Ali and Mohammad Imtiaz were placed on suspension and a departmental inquiry was also initiated against them.

Sources privy to development said that the suspended officials were not only involved in financial embezzlements at the jail but also received bribes to allow families and visitors to meet with inmates.

